Tornado warnings were lifted in a number of southwestern Manitoba communities Wednesday night after a combination of strong winds, lightning storms and golf ball-sized hail swept through the corner of the province.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Virden, Souris, Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park. All were were later downgraded to weather watches or warnings before fizzling out before midnight.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in place west of Brandon throughout communities along the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, as well as west of Lake Manitoba. They were for the most part lifted late Wednesday night.

Parts of southeastern Saskatchewan were also under tornado warnings Wednesday night.

Sky to the west of Brandon. Getting dark! #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/XniyEhmSW6 — @RileyLaychuk