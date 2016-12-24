It's that time of year again.

The curtain is falling on 2016 and resolution-makers everywhere are set to raise a glass in its honour and then put it to bed.

But before that, here's a look back at the top 10 stories in Manitoba this year, based on a combination of the quantifiable — i.e., how they performed on the CBC website and social media platforms — and the not-so-quantifiable: how many people they touched and how significant they were to the community.

It's far from exhaustive, but here's what we picked:

1. Chase Martens

Our No. 1 story online this year was this one about Chase Martens, with more than 1.5 million pageviews, but all our coverage of the two-year-old boy who went missing in March and was found dead days later was important to readers. Facebook posts about his story appear twice in our top-10 Facebook list, and the two posts reached more than 1.7 million viewers together.

Chase went missing from his home in Austin, Man., on March 22, and his disappearance brought out more than 400 volunteers who combed farm fields and wooded areas in rural south-central Manitoba.

His body was discovered in a creek on March 25, and an autopsy later showed he died from drowning.

His disappearance turned out to be only the first of many over the year.

2. Cooper Nemeth

The disappearance and death of a 17-year-old hockey player from Winnipeg hit his community hard and brought out hundreds of volunteers to search for him. Cooper Nemeth went missing in the early hours of Feb. 14 and was found dead on Feb. 20, devastating his friends and family.

Police would later say his death was likely drug-related.

News that a 22-year-old had been arrested in connection with Nemeth's death was our second-most-read story with just over 750,000 pageviews, and unfolding coverage of his disappearance appears multiple times on the list of our most-viewed web stories.

Friends and family remembered Nemeth as a funny guy who loved to dance and a talented hockey player. Close friends called him "Cip" and said graduation from River East Collegiate was not going to be the same without him.

​3. Polarizing video of Churchill bear patting dog

Brian Ladoon says if the polar bears start misbehaving his dogs bark back and put them in their place. (YouTube)

The third- and fourth-place spots on our top-viewed list are taken up by back-to-back stories about a video of a Churchill polar bear patting a dog that led to a CBC follow-up the next day revealing that another dog belonging to the same owner had been killed by polar bears just days earlier.

Brian Ladoon, who runs the Mile 5 Dog Sanctuary in Churchill, Man., said a bear killed one of his dogs on the only night he didn't put out food for the bears.

CBC investigation brought that information to light the day after we posted a story about a video filmed by tourist David De Meulles showing a bear appearing to lovingly pat one of Ladoon's dogs.

The story got picked up by other news outlets around the world.

4. Party drugs, fentanyl and carfentanil

Our No. 6 story online this year was that of a Winnipeg mother whose daughter died after drinking too much water while on the illicit "party drug" MDMA.

Cynthia Genaille lost her daughter Brittany to a carfentanil overdose this year. (CBC)

We're placing this entry in with the scourge of other illicit drugs, like fentanyl and carfentanil. The deadly opioids are suspected to have caused a number of deaths in the city, and officials have said just 20 micrograms of carfentanil would be fatal to humans. A microgram of the drug is about the size of a grain of salt.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has called the increasing use of these drugs a "crisis" in the province, and spent a November weekend in Ottawa with other provincial health ministers and their federal counterpart Jane Philpott with a goal to create a joint statement of action on how to tackle the issue.

5. Switched at birth

The story of four Manitoba men who were switched at birth in the 1970s at the Norway House Indian Hospital began in 2015 when Luke Monias and Norman Barkman learned they'd been raised in the wrong families.

But our August story about a second pair of men, Leon Swanson and David Tait Jr., who were switched at birth in the same hospital in the same year — 1975 — was our No. 11 story of 2016, bringing in just under 250,000 views.

In November, the four men had an emotional meeting with federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, and the RCMP as well as Health Canada launched investigations into their cases.

"We don't have words," Tait said of the experience in one CBC story. "Forty years gone … just distraught, confused, angry."

6. Turmoil in the North

You won't find these stories in our most-viewed list for the year, but taken together, news of potential closures of the Port of Churchill, an OmniTrax rail line and the Tolko paper mill in The Pas dominated a few news cycles and impacted hundreds of northern Manitobans.

We learned last month that the Tolko mill will won't be closed after all; it was purchased by Kraft Paper Industries Ltd. And just this week, an agreement was signed for the sale of the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay rail line, beginning the process to transfer the assets from OmniTrax Canada to a group of northern Manitoba First Nations known as the Missinippi Rail Consortium.

7. The money behind the Sixties Scoop

Carla Williams was adopted by a Dutch family during the Sixties Scoop. (CBC)

Another in the top-20 most-read list is the latest, horrific revelation in the story of the Sixties Scoop — the era from the 1960s to the 1980s when child welfare authorities scooped up Indigenous children and adopted them out to non-Indigenous families.

A September story investigating how Indigenous children were bought and paid for at that time opens with the story of Marlene Orgeron, who can still remember the day her adoptive Louisiana parents told her they bought her for $30,000. Her brothers were "freebies," they said.

Ernie Daniels, then chief of Long Plain First Nation, called it genocide, and survivors recounted the way it made them feel: worthless for some, sickened for others.

8. Steinbach Pride

Derek Gordon's son, Quinn, drew these rainbows the morning of the Steinbach Pride parade. (Amber Hildebrandt/CBC)

None of our stories on Steinbach's first Pride parade appear in our most-read list, but our hour-long live video of the march on Facebook reached more than 800,000 people with 43,000 views and was our number-eight Facebook post of the year.

Coverage of the southern Manitoba community's first-ever Pride and reaction from local politicians drew attention across the country, including a tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

My best wishes and congratulations to everyone at #SteinbachPride today. #loveislove — @JustinTrudeau

Organizers initially expected about 200 people to attend the July 9 event, but on that day police estimated between 2,500 and 5,000 people travelled to the community of about 13,500 just to be there.

"It was overwhelming and it just proved our point, right, that most of the world, the country, the province really wants to see equality in every community," said Pride spokeswoman Michelle McHale in a CBC story from July 11.

9. Road deaths

By the beginning of October, 85 people had died on Manitoba roads in 2016 — already surpassing the 2015 total number of 80.

In early December that number sat at 105, and has risen since.

Without a drastic reduction in in reckless driving, police estimated at the time that the number will climb to 115 before the year is out.

With a big storm on the way, these stories are an important reminder to Manitoba drivers to be careful out there.

10. Sandy Bay housing

'I'm sick of the smell': Sandy Bay First Nation mother living with sewage underneath home3:18

​One of our most-viewed Facebook posts of the year was the video posted by a man originally from Sandy Bay of a family's trailer home on the First Nation. The rat-infested trailer had no heat and had been ravaged by sewage backups and mould, and insulation was dropping out of exterior walls onto the ground below.

Clint McIvor posted the video in an effort to get the prime minister's attention and its online presence led to a company donating a new home to the family of 10 that lived there.

Our post sharing it had a total lifetime reach of more than 1.2 million people, and a follow-up story online was No. 27 on our most-viewed list of the year.

Coverage of the community's housing conditions has carried on throughout the winter, documenting donation drives by Manitobans hoping to help and issues rolling out the donations.

