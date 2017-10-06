Tomson Highway has devoted a lifetime to using the arts to help in healing, and he's bringing what he has learned to a conference at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

The acclaimed Cree author, playwright and musician is part of the biannual International Expressive Arts Therapy Conference taking place at the gallery over the weekend, and focused this year on exploring the therapeutic and Indigenous use of the arts to help with social change.

"The answer to some of these problems that are haunting us as a society is art, dancing, singing, making music, writing peaceful stories," the author of the award-winning plays Dry Lips Oughta Move to Kapuskasing and The Rez Sisters, as well as the novel Kiss of the Fur Queen, said on CBC's Information Radio Friday morning.

"That's the only way we will continue on, is keeping laughing."

Highway, who is a member of the Barren Lands First Nation and was born on his family's trapline on the Manitoba-Nunavut border, grew up in Manitoba and comes back to Winnipeg as much as possible.

He was at Treaty Days in Winnipeg in August and said he saw a group of children demonstrate how important art is to healing while he judged a dance competition.

"It was so beautiful, and they had rehearsed and they were so co-ordinated in their movements. It was such joy to look at them," he said.

He has previously spoken about how he grew up speaking only Cree and Dene before he was sent to residential school at age six.

Highway is a classically trained pianist and studied at the University of Western Ontario, where he earned degrees in music and literature. He also received an honorary degree from the University of Manitoba earlier this year.

Once a social worker, he said he saw how difficult life can be for many people. Communities in turmoil often turn to doctors and other experts to find solutions, Highway said, but added the arts are critical for people looking for joy in the darkest corners.

"Artists are doctors too, except we deal with illness before it takes root," he said.

"So much of physical illness comes from spiritual illness, negativity and bitterness at life. So artists deal with that anger before it takes root. We deal with the human heart and we deal with the human soul."

Highway will deliver a keynote address at the conference on Friday night, which will include a conversation, music, visual art and dance.

The international conference, which runs Oct. 4-8, is expected to bring 500 art therapists, artists, educators and consultants from around the world to the city.