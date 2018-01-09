An inmate already serving a life sentence at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of a fellow inmate.

Tommy Miles was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Clayton Korski, 33, at the federal penitentiary in 2015.

Korski was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Wilson Martinez in 2004 and was also serving a life sentence.

In an agreement between the defence and the Crown, Miles pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

Korski and Miles were able to use the "lifers' lounge," an area specifically for inmates serving life sentences, in the basement of the the federal prison, said an agreed statement of facts read in court.

The two were in the lounge with about eight other inmates on Aug. 24, 2015, when guards saw all of the men, except Korski and Miles, rush out of the lounge. Guards had no view of the lounge, just the hallway outside.

Eventually Miles came out holding a plastic bag with blood on it, the statement of facts said. Inside the bag was a pair of jeans that belonged to Korski.

Guards found Korski with multiple stab wounds, including a large cut on his stomach, and part of his intestine was protruding, court heard.

An autopsy later showed that Korski had been stabbed 31 times, including in the neck and the head. The injuries were consistent with a homemade knife that was found in the area, court heard.

Miles will be sentenced later this month.