The Canadian Judicial Council has completed its review of the conduct of Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews and says it won't be investigating a complaint against him further.

"After completing a full review of the concerns raised, the Council has determined that the issues do not warrant any further intervention," wrote the CJC in a statement.

The review was launched following a complaint received in relation to a report by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner.

In April, ​Canada's ethics commissioner found the former Conservative cabinet minister breached conflict of interest rules by doing consulting work for two Manitoba First Nations after he left office.

Mary Dawson's report last spring said Toews advised a First Nations group he had once fought in court when he was Treasury Board president in the former federal Conservative government.

Dawson's report said Toews "acted for or on behalf of a party that was seeking relief against a decision in which he had been involved as a minister of the Crown."

The report said Toews also broke the rules requiring a two-year cooling off period for providing consultancy services to the Norway House Cree Nation through a company owned by his wife.​

Toews challenged the decision of the commissioner in court, but dropped the case recently.

National advocacy organization Democracy Watch filed a complaint against Toews with the CJC after issues of his alleged conflict interest were raised.