'Todd's death was preventable': Family of man killed at Hydro job site grills minister over investigation

The family of a man killed while working on a Manitoba Hydro project confronted the minister responsible for Workplace Safety and Health at the Legislative Building.

Todd Maytwayashing, 22, died in January after a falling piece of steel fell and hit him at a work yard near Gillam, about 740 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. He was working as a contractor for Forbes Brothers Ltd.

With his family looking on in the public gallery, members of both the Manitoba NDP and Liberals brought up the Workplace Safety and Health investigation into Maytwayashing's death during question period.

Afterward, Maytwayashing's father Barry Swan confronted Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in the rotunda at the Legislative Building.

"Todd's death was preventable, and there's policies in place and legislation that should have been implemented already," Swan said to Pedersen.

Despite a personal meeting with Premier Brian Pallister at their home in April, the family has no confidence they will get the answers they feel they deserve.

Swan said WSH investigators didn't get to the scene fast enough, and he's concerned the investigation won't be fair. He also wants to be kept in the loop about how the investigation is progressing.

Swan's conversation with Pedersen grew heated.

"You can look at me however you choose. You can look at me derogatory," Swan said.

"No, I'm not," Pedersen said.

Pedersen expressed his condolences to the family, but said he can't interfere in the investigation.

"I completely understand the emotion, but at the same time I can't imagine the emotion that the family is going through. I don't pretend to understand the emotion they are going through, but we need to work through this," he said to reporters after speaking to Swan.

Pallister won't use situation for 'political purposes'

During Question Period, Pallister said he has taken a personal interest in the matter but urged patience with the investigation.

"I will undertake, and our government will undertake to get information for them, but we will not use this situation for any political purposes," Pallister.

Swan said that comment "appalled" him.

"I believe it has to be a political issue to get the truth out," he said.

The family also says they have yet to hear anything from Manitoba Hydro. On Monday, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said the Crown corporation has reached out to the family.

"We extend our sympathy to Mr. Swan. Manitoba Hydro staff reached out to Mr. Swan several weeks ago to express our condolences. We understand he and his family are grieving. Our staff continue to communicate with Forbes Brothers, who Todd worked for and who have been in contact with the family," spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email statement.

Forbes Brothers was the main contractor for Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro when two linemen, Jared Moffat and Tim McLean, were killed in a transmission tower collapse in June 2017.

Less than a month after Maytwayashing's death, another worker on a Forbes Brothers site in Manitoba fell from a pole that was part of the Bipole III transmission line. The company said the fall was caused by an equipment malfunction. The worker was not injured in that incident.