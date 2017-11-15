They used to work for giant sellers like Ticketmaster, and now they're leveraging what they learned to make their own mark in the local ticket sale business.

"We just saw a little bit of a gap in the market and an opportunity to really change the experience from the venue and promoter side of things," said Morgan Wege, one of the founders of local ticket-seller Tixit.

The company has recently partnered with the Centennial Concert Hall as the ticket seller for events at that venue, in addition to taking over the sale of Folklorama tickets, Wege said.

Outside the city, Tixit is also now the ticket provider for Hill Top Resort in Beaconia, Man.

The company was founded in 2012 by a group of people who cut their teeth behind the ticket-booth glass or cash registers at countless live events in the city.

Wege started working for Select-A-Seat in the early 2000s, before moving on to work for Ticketmaster and later the Blue Bombers.

Years working with those big organizations taught him some of the most important aspects of the ticket business.

"With those the customer is king," Wege said. "It's all about live entertainment … that really starts with the ticket purchase."

Where Wege says Tixit sets itself apart is through an emphasis on venue-specific branding that promotes not only the names on the bill but the building they're playing in.

"So, really taking that wonderful experience of the live show, the live performance, and extending that all the way back to that initial experience of the ticket purchase, and really making it a 360 experience," he said.

Tixit also takes a different approach to service fees — which Wege calls "an interesting beast."

"We really have it top of mind to keep service fees under control. We don't like to see them get extravagant," said Wege. "So, we try to make it industry-competitive but also fair to the consumer."

Wege said Tixit also employs technology designed to make it more difficult for shadowy buyers to snatch up big lumps of tickets all at once, with the intention of then hiking up the price and reselling them.

"We do have systems in place to make it quite a bit more difficult for those technologies to snap up tickets unfairly," he said.