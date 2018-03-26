Skip to Main Content
Tire flies off truck, striking Brandon police car parked on opposite side of Trans-Canada Highway

Brandon police were trying to help out their colleagues on the side of the road when they nearly needed to call for help themselves.

BPS unit had been called to assist colleagues with flat tire

A tire flew off a truck and hit this Brandon police vehicle parked on the side of the highway. (Twitter/Brandon Police Service)

A Brandon Police Service car got a flat tire around 11:20 a.m. Sunday and called for backup. They were parked on the gravel shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway across from a service station, which is where a second cruiser pulled up behind them. 

Just then, a truck passed on the south side service road. Its tire flew off and bounced across the ditch, bounced across both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 1, and struck the second police car where it was stopped. 

Brandon police say the cruiser's front side fender was damaged but no one was injured. 

