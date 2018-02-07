Social worker worried about middle-aged 'meth user' spending time with Tina Fontaine

A social worker who picked Tina Fontaine up from the hospital on the day she disappeared says she was concerned after the teen told her "she was hanging out with a 62-year-old man named Sebastian who was a meth user."

Sebastian is a name police have said was used by Raymond Cormier, the 55-year-old man who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 15-year-old's death. His case is being heard in Winnipeg by a jury of eight women and four men before Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.

Tina was last reported seen on Aug. 8 at the Best Western Charterhouse Hotel in downtown Winnipeg, where she had been placed as a ward of Child and Family Services.

On Aug. 17, 2014, her body was pulled from the Red River near the Alexander Docks, wrapped in a duvet cover weighed down with rocks.

​Testimony on Wednesday, the eighth day of Cormier's trial, continued to paint a clearer picture of the day Tina disappeared.

On Tuesday, a former University of Winnipeg security guard testified she found Tina lying on the ground in the parking lot behind the Helen Betty Osborne Centre on Ellice Avenue.

After paramedics took Tina to the Children's Hospital at Health Sciences Centre, the hospital social worker phoned the Southeast Child and Family Services agency, which was in charge of Tina's care.

'Very skinny'

Kimberley Chute was the social worker on duty and went to the hospital to get the teen. After Tina was discharged, Chute took her to McDonald's, saying the teen looked "very skinny."

While they were waiting in the drive-thru, Tina mentioned she had lost her bike and she wanted a new one.

"She said her friend was going to find her a bike. She said her friend Sebastian was going to get her a bike," Chute said.

"I asked her what she likes to do with Sebastian and she responded that she just liked to chill."

Chute said she tried to convince Tina to remain in CFS care by saying they had money available to help her get a bike.

The doctor who examined Tina at the hospital also testified on Wednesday, saying she was concerned the teen was being sexually exploited, due to some clothing that had been removed.

Dr. Andrea Wilkie Gilmore said Tina appeared drowsy but easily rousable, and didn't appear to have any injuries other than a blister on her lip, which she said she got from falling a couple of days earlier.

Blood tests showed Tina had a blood alcohol content of about .09, and urine tests came back positive for amphetamines, cannabinoids, cocaine and alcohol.

When Chute arrived at the hospital, she asked Tina if she had taken any substances.

"She told me she was taking gabbies and alcohol. She said she drank three beers," Chute said.

Wanted to go to Portage Place

Gabbies is a street term for the prescription drug gabapentin. Tina's former boyfriend Cody Mason told court on Tuesday that a man named Sebastian gave them gabbies.

After taking Tina to McDonald's, Chute drove her to the Best Western Charterhouse Hotel.

"She mentioned that she wanted to go to Portage Place and I strongly advised her that she should stay put and sleep," Chute said.

Chute said Portage Place was known as a place where children are often exploited, and where drugs are available for purchase.

Chute left Tina in the care of the agency Complete Care, which was in charge of all CFS wards placed in hotels at the time.

Ngozi Ikeh was the Complete Care worker who met Tina. She also said the teen mentioned wanting to go to Portage Place, and Ikeh tried to convince her to stay at the hotel and rest.

"She said she would go to Portage Place; she would go see some friends and she'd be back," Ikeh said.

The trial will resume Wednesday afternoon.