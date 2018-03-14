The Manitoba government says it will not call a public inquiry into the death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said the death of Tina Fontaine and the way her case was handled by the child welfare system is already being examined by the provincial children's advocate.

Under a new law passed by the Tory government, the advocate's reports can now be made public and the probe into Tina's case is expected to wrap up in the coming months.

Tina was an exploited 15-year-old who was in the care of Child and Family Services.

Raymond Cormier, the man charged with killing her, was found not guilty last month and the Crown has said it will not appeal the decision.

Stefanson said it's clear the system needs to be improved, and the children's advocate will answer key questions.

"The Manitoba government acknowledges that Manitoba's child welfare system has failed Indigenous families for far too long," Stefanson said in a written statement Wednesday.

"Manitoba's Advocate for Children and Youth Act, which will be proclaimed tomorrow, allows the children's advocate to publicly release the results of this important investigation and the province awaits this report."

Tina's death shocked the country and led to calls for justice and for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, which is now underway.

She was last seen by caregivers on Aug. 8, 2014, when she left a downtown hotel where she was in the care of a worker for a private company with a Child and Family Services contract. She told the worker she was going to Portage Place mall to meet friends.

Her body was found Aug. 17, 2014, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down by rocks in the river.