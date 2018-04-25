Timeline: How Winnipeg tried but couldn't hold back a meth crisis

It was 13 years ago, as crystal methamphetamine was turning into an epidemic in parts of Canada, that Manitoba authorities recognized the need for preventative measures before the drug swept through the province.

They tried to stop it. A task force was set up to counter some of the issues — such as access to some common ingredients — that allowed the problem flourish elsewhere.

But as in many cities across the country, use of the drug has now been deemed a crisis in Winnipeg, with an increase in guns and a tide of crime.