Three-year-old Winnipeg boy drowns in Nopiming Provincial Park

A young boy is dead after what appears to be a tragic accident in a Manitoba provincial park.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP said a three-year-old Winnipeg boy was playing with a group of kids at Tulabi Falls Campground in Nopiming Provincial Park Saturday morning when he wandered off.

His family quickly realized he was missing and a search found the boy in a nearby body of water, said RCMP. Nopiming Provincial Park is 154 km northeast of Winnipeg on the Manitoba/Ontario border.

Emergency responders were called at about 11:30 a.m. and family members provided "medical assistance" until they arrived, but the boy was pronounced dead despite efforts to revive him.

The death is not considered to be suspicious, said RCMP, who will continue their investigation.