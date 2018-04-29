3 boys dead after being hit by vehicle near Nelson House, Man., says chief

Three boys have died after they were hit by a car while riding their bicycles near Nelson House on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Chief Marcel Moody and council member Bonnie Linklater both confirmed the trio were riding their bikes and walking on PR 620, the main access road, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by a man driving a car.

While Moody couldn't confirm the boys' ages, he believes they were between 11-14. They died at the scene, said Moody.

"The community is in a state of shock here," said Moody. "Everybody's grieving, trying to figure out what's happened in the community."

Two of the boys were good friends with his grandson, said Moody, so he "knew them really, really well."

"The whole community has been impacted by this tragedy."

The families of the three boys were able to meet at the community hall along with the chief, community and spiritual leaders, said Moody, and have a prayer in the early hours of the morning.

Moody said the driver of the vehicle is in RCMP custody.

RCMP are expected to release information later Sunday.

Nelson House is about 660 kilometres north of Winnipeg.