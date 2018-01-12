RCMP are searching for a missing teen girl last seen in Winnipeg, three days before she was scheduled to return to her hometown of Thompson, Man.

Judith Robinson, 15, was last seen in Winnipeg on Jan. 6.

Robinson was supposed to return home to Thompson by bus on Jan. 9, but she never returned. She was reported missing that day.

Robinson is described as Indigenous, five feet four inches, 122 pounds, brown eyes and long brown hair.

The RCMP are concerned for the well-being of Robinson and are asking anyone with information to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.