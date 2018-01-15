RCMP are looking for a 17-year-old boy from Thompson, Man., who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Lucas Soulier, 17, was last seen on Jan. 7, RCMP said Monday. (RCMP)

Lucas Soulier, 17, was last heard from on Jan. 7, RCMP said in a news release on Monday. He was reported missing two days later.

Police believe Soulier could be in either Thompson or Leaf Rapids, Man., the release states, and are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five feet, seven inches tall with a thin build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).