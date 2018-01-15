A teenage boy has been charged after a taxi driver from The Pas, Man., was repeatedly stabbed from behind and robbed outside the northern Manitoba town last week, police said Monday.

The 15-year-old boy from The Pas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery, The Pas RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, on Young Point Road, located about 10 kilometres south of The Pas, police said.

RCMP said the 30-year-old taxi driver picked up a male passenger near Bell Avenue in The Pas then drove him to Young Point Road, where the passenger told him to pull over and let him out.

"When the driver pulled over and told the passenger the fare, he was attacked by the passenger from the back seat," police wrote in a release on Monday. "The driver was stabbed repeatedly, and the passenger stole an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled."

Passersby saw the injured driver and stopped to help him, police said. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.