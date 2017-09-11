A Thompson teen says he had a terrifying experience Saturday night while walking his girlfriend home.

Bryson Bee said they were walking on Westwood Drive when a vehicle drove up behind them and then they heard shots.

"At first it sounded like a cap gun and then the pain. I thought it was a real gun," said the 16-year-old.

He was hit on his left side below his shoulder blade. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Bryson Bee was walking his girlfriend, Alysha Domman, home when he was hit by the pellet. (Submitted by Anne Bee)

"As soon as we got to her place I was freaking out," he said. "I felt blood leaking through my shirt and coming down my back."

RCMP confirm a second teen, a 15-year-old boy, was also hit around the same time and in the same neighbourhood as Bee.

"When Bryson showed up [at home] and he came in he had no shirt on, and I was like what's going on," said his mother Anne Bee. "I was like oh my god, we better take you to the hospital, it looked like it was stuck in there because it was so swollen."

Bee had an X-ray, was given a tetanus shot and ibuprofen for the pain. He said the doctor didn't find anything lodged in his back.

Bee said he saw the other teen at the hospital and he had been hit near his eye.

"You always tell your kids to be mindful and to watch their surroundings when they are walking around late," said the mother. "I mean he's 16, he's old enough to be out and he's responsible, you trust your kids, I wasn't expecting that at all."

RCMP said no one has been arrested in connection with this incident.