Police told businesses in Thompson to lock their doors and the hospital went into lockdown after several reports of a youth armed with a gun.

A 16-year-old boy faces charges of robbery with a firearm and uttering threats.

Police were first called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 after staff at a hotel bar removed a male youth, who they say threatened to come back with a gun and shoot up the place.

Shortly after, a taxi driver pulled into the Thompson RCMP detachment with his hazard lights flashing. He told Mounties a male youth approached him while he was picking up passengers, threatened to shoot him then shot at the taxi.

A few minutes later, a woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint, and a vehicle parked at a local school was shot with what appeared to be pellets from a BB gun, RCMP said.

All available officers patrolled the area and local businesses were asked to keep their doors locked. The Thompson hospital was put into lockdown.

In the early hours of Nov. 24, police went to a residence in Thompson and found a pellet gun rifle, along with the 16-year-old male youth. He was taken into custody.