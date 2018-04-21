Police investigating homicide in Thompson, Man.

Police say the death of a man found seriously injured outside a hotel in Thompson, Man., early Saturday is a homicide.

Thompson RCMP received a report of an injured male in the parking lot of the Burntwood Hotel just before 1 a.m.

The 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man's death is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

The RCMP's Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

