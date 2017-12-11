Thompson RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Lisa Marie Donkey was last seen Thursday, Dec. 7, around 7 p.m. CT on Brandon Crescent in Thompson, Manitoba, RCMP say.

The 32-year-old woman has hazel coloured eyes, is five feet six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black sweater, and she had her black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or call, text, or submit a tip online to Manitoba Crime Stoppers.