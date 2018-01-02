The Interior Inn in Thompson caught fire Monday afternoon, destroying the building.

The fire began at about 4 p.m. Monday and quickly spread throughout the three-storey, 45-room building located on Thompson Drive North.

There were no injuries and people in the hotel were quickly evacuated, RCMP said Tuesday.

The fire burned through the night with temperatures hovering around –25 C. Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor hotspots, police said.

There was no immediate word on a cause or an estimate on the damage. Thompson RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

According to the hotel's website, it was an independently-owned business.

Thompson is a city of almost 13,000 people about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.