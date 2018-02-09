Thomas Mackenzie Anderson, 24, was convicted in 2013 of breaking into a home of a stranger, robbing her and sexually assaulting her. (Winnipeg Police Service)

A man convicted of breaking into a stranger's home and sexually assaulting her is being released Friday from Stony Mountain Institution, Winnipeg police say.

The police service is warning members of the public Thomas Mackenzie Anderson, 24, has a high risk of breaking the law again and being violent, especially against women. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

In 2013, Anderson was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, as well as breaking and entering to commit robbery, for a 2011 assault against the woman.

Anderson broke into her home at night through a window. He robbed her, blocked her from leaving, assaulted her and then sexually assaulted her, police say.

He was also convicted of breaking into a different home to steal women's underwear.

He served eight years for the crimes. During that time he took part in "some treatment programming," police said.

Winnipeg police said in a news release the service is publicizing Anderson's release so people can take "suitable measures to protect themselves" but said acts of vigilantism or "other unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas Mackenzie Anderson" will not be tolerated.

Anderson is six foot two, weighs 170 pounds and he has several tattoos, including one on his face that says "family," one on his chest that reads "R.I.P. Mom," and others that say "Native pride" and "bear claw" on his right arm and right hand.

Following his release, Anderson must report relationships with girls and women to his parole supervisor.

He will not be allowed to consume, buy or possess alcohol or illicit drugs. For a 10-year period, he will not be allowed to own weapons and he will be listed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

Anyone with information about Anderson is asked to call the Manitoba integrated high-risk Sex offender unit at (204) 984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.