'This isn't just a rail line. This is our North': Churchill's forgotten rail line
Air Date: Oct 03, 2017 9:23 PM CT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Mainly sunny
13°C
Friday
Sunny
18°C
Saturday
Sunny
17°C
Sunday
Sunny
14°C
Monday
Cloudy
10°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Man charged with manslaughter in killing of woman in Lac du Bonnet
- Las Vegas, Edmonton attacks have Winnipeg public venues reviewing security procedures
- Possible liquidation looms as Sears Canada faces deadline on revised takeover bid
- 'This isn't just a rail line. This is our North': Churchill's forgotten rail line
- Councillor fears Portage and Main report has been doctored, calls again for release of study
Must Watch
-
Students spend week in the wild to cultivate connection to colour-changing lake
3:05
Eleven students from Moose Lake have a greater appreciation for their land after spending a week in the wilderness. Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society took the students to Little Limestone Lake, a marl lake that changes from bright turquoise to robin's egg blue in the sun.
-
Manitoba woman recounts horror of Las Vegas shooting
4:24
A Teulon woman who was shot in Las Vegas on Sunday says adrenaline made it possible for her to run to safety despite a shattered pelvis. Jan Lambourne was with a friend at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting started. Lambourne collapsed when she was shot in the pelvis.
Top News Headlines
- Quebec port business at risk without new icebreakers, documents warn
- Las Vegas massacre probe turns to gunman's girlfriend
- Wanted by the Mounties: 4,470 muskrat hats
- Possible liquidation looms as Sears Canada faces deadline on revised takeover bid
- Trudeau says government is reviewing refugee case of accused Edmonton attacker
Most Viewed
- 'Everybody was screaming': 2 Manitobans hit by bullets in Las Vegas mass shooting
- 'It was such a big secret': Man waives ban on his identity in father's incest trial
- Wounded Manitoban hid under wheelbarrow to survive Las Vegas massacre
- 'I couldn't just leave her': Las Vegas man carried wounded Manitoba woman to ambulance after shooting
- Police pull body from pond off Keewatin Street, Selkirk Avenue
- Man charged with manslaughter in killing of woman in Lac du Bonnet
- How much would you pay for 17,300 movies?
- Vacationers want refund from Sunwing after problem-plagued Dominican Republic holiday
- Sears closing Polo Park location in Winnipeg, 10 other stores across Canada
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
'It was such a big secret': Man waives ban on his identity in father's incest trial
Prominent pediatrician to go to trial this fall
-
CBC Investigates
U of M gave positive reference check for former prof accused of sexual harassment: Berklee College
Privacy law restricts sharing information in reference checks, says U of M
-
CBC Investigates
1 in 7 Manitoba search warrants in study has serious flaws
'There is room for improvement,' Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth says
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day