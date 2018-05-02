Video

This is why Dustin Byfuglien is called Big Buff

Known for being a game changer, Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is heating up at the right time. Here are some of his biggest moments from the physical second-round series against the Nashville Predators. Warning: There may be some bad dance moves.

Known for being a game changer, Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is heating up at the right time. Here are some of his biggest moments from the physical second-round series against the Nashville Predators. Warning: There may be some bad dance moves. 1:19

Popular Now Find more popular stories