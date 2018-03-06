A 23-year-old man from Thompson, Man., has been charged with manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life, among other offences, after a woman he was in a relationship with died following an alleged assault and a fire at his home.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Thompson rural RCMP were called about an assault at a residence in Thicket Portage, Man., a small community about 50 kilometres south of Thompson, and 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

While en route, officers were told the residence they were going to was on fire, police said in a news release Tuesday.

When officers got there, local firefighters had already found a woman inside the home and two men at the scene with injuries. One of them, a 22-year-old man from the area who had come to help get people out of the building, suffered minor injuries, police said. He was treated at the scene of the fire and released.

The 21-year-old female was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 23-year-old man who lived in the residence has been charged with manslaughter, arson with disregard for human life, two counts of assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

He is still in custody and has been treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the fire continues.