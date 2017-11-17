Manitoba's first female health minister is taking the helm at Doctors Manitoba.

Theresa Oswald has been announced as the organization's chief executive officer starting in January.

"Theresa is uniquely qualified to lead our organization. With her background, she has a rare and comprehensive understanding of the health-care system and the important role that physicians play in it," said Dr. Aaron Chiu, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a news release on Friday.

"She is a widely respected leader and few can match her knowledge or her contacts in this field."

Oswald was an NDP MLA from 2003 to 2016, and a cabinet minister from 2004 until 2014. She was minister of health from 2006 to 2013, the longest consecutive service in the role since medicare was introduced in Canada, the release said. She was also the first woman in the role in Manitoba.

Recently, she was the executive director of the Women's Health Clinic in Winnipeg.

"The number one concern for physicians is the health of their patients. As CEO, my number one concern will be to support physicians in providing the best possible care for the people of Manitoba," Oswald said in the news release.

"Physicians have great wisdom to share with their patients, with the leaders of the health-care system and with Manitobans. My role will be in part to help their voices be heard."

Doctors Manitoba represents more than 3,000 physicians in the province. It negotiates compensation with the government and provides a range of services to physicians, including benefits and insurance.