Former Manitoba health minister Theresa Oswald is starting a new job at the end of the month, after announcing she would not seek re-election with the NDP in 2015.

Oswald was one of the group of five NDP cabinet ministers who resigned from cabinet in November 2014 after then-premier Greg Selinger refused to step down as leader of the party. The group had openly questioned Selinger's leadership as his public approval ratings dropped following a 2013 tax hike.

On Feb. 27, Oswald will officially begin her post as executive director of Winnipeg's Women's Health Clinic.

Oswald said she's excited to begin work at the organization, which offers health services and education to women in the city.

"It certainly is a transition from politics, and it's been in many respects a very positive thing for me. There are parts of that life that I will always miss, but I do think that I'm going to be able to do some real good," she said.

"Having said that, of course, many people would argue that there are very few things more political than a woman's body, and so I don't think, in some respects, I'm going to be completely out of that universe all the time."

Oswald said she developed a passion for improving health care in Manitoba during her seven years as health minister.

She predicted funding and the organization's search for a new venue will be the biggest challenges as she settles into her seat at the helm.

NDP need 'time to regroup'

Before leaving politics, Oswald came close to unseating Selinger as leader of the NDP and becoming the first female premier in Manitoba. At a party leadership convention in March 2015 she fell 33 votes short of defeating Selinger on the second ballot.

Since Selinger stepped down as leader following the NDP's election loss in April 2016 — which ended a 17-year stretch in government — the party has not named a new leader.

"There's no question that any political party that suffers a loss at the polls, and such a significant loss, as was the case for the NDP, needs to take some time to regroup, and certainly that would be true for the existing caucus," Oswald said Wednesday.

"But I know many, many people within the party who are passionate about the cause and who really want to stand up for people, particularly those who have the least. I have great faith that those people in the party are going to come together and do what it is that they need to do to bring their cause forward, and I wish them the very best in their efforts."

The party plans to have a new leader in place by October.

Oswald was positive about the possibility of new rules surrounding leadership reviews, which the party will debate and vote on at its spring convention.

"I think that that's a good thing, and I believe that the party membership will come together and make some good decisions and those decisions will inform how a race takes shape, and from there, it's going to be the members that decide, and that's exactly as it should be," Oswald said.