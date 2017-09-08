A Winnipeg grandmother who mysteriously vanished while out walking two years ago has been declared legally dead by the courts.

Thelma Krull, who was 57, was last seen leaving her East Kildonan home on July 11, 2015, and never returned. There were some reports that she'd been seen walking that day, but there are no known sightings of her since then.

In August, Krull's husband, Robert, filed an application in the Court of Queen's Bench seeking an order under Manitoba's Presumption of Death Act to declare his wife deceased so that he can deal with her estate.

"Thelma did not have any serious financial, employment or other legal problems and her disappearance was completely out of character for her," he said about his wife in a sworn affidavit.

On Thursday, a Court of Queen's Bench Justice signed an order declaring her presumed dead.

"The family is still hopeful that information will become available in regards to Thelma Krull's disappearance," said Tyler Derksen, the family's lawyer.

Police have said they believe foul play is involved in the case and released sketches of a suspect in her disappearance in July. Police also said they believe she was involved in a physical altercation with a man and forcibly taken from the area.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this male or a possible sighting of Thelma Krull in his company near Kimberly Avenue and Gateway Road. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Krull was seen with a heavy-set man in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Grey Street and appeared to be in distress, police have said.

"There was conflict between these two at the time," Sgt. Wes Rommel said in July.

Asked whether investigators believe it's possible Krull is still alive, Rommel said, "that's a very difficult question to answer.

"The reality of it is, based on the circumstances of the information I've just presented to you … and the fact that it's two years plus [since Krull's disappearance], it doesn't look good. But at the same time, I'm not here to remove anybody's hope."

