The Royal MTC's production of A Christmas Carol opens with a classically Dickensian scene: As a gravedigger labours away at his work, a gang of convicts is led to the gallows and the wailing ghost of Jacob Marley flies overhead.

In many ways, that sums up much of Steven Schipper's production, which offers a faithful take on Charles Dickens' classic and some moments of high-flying wonder, but also sometimes feels a bit short on fun.

Adapted by Winnipeg playwright Bruce McManus, this take on the story of stingy and odious Ebenezer Scrooge (a show-stealing Robb Paterson), who learns to change his ways after being visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve, was first produced at the pre-royal Manitoba Theatre Centre back in 2005.

McManus's adaptation wisely doesn't stray from Dickens' 1843 original but gives it some nice theatrical flourishes, like the sparing (and often nicely comical) use of multiple narrators to stitch scenes together and drive the action along.

It also leaves plenty of room for Dickens' themes of social justice and the true spirit of Christmas to shine through.

Its one flaw may be that it too often sidelines Scrooge, our main character, as the spirits force him to watch sometimes too-long visions of Christmas past, present and future.

That's a shame, because Paterson is unquestionably the highlight of the show. He gives Scrooge a ferret-like intensity in early scenes, puckering his face in sheer disgust at the frivolity of the holiday season and finding the comedy in his utter miserliness.

Later, he sells Scrooge's transformation with a giddy, slightly unhinged but still enrapturing glee — making it clear that Scrooge is trying his best at this "holiday cheer" thing, but it's an unfamiliar suit for him.

Clever special effects, like the ghostly appearance of Jacob Marley (Arne MacPherson) before Scrooge (Robb Paterson), help deliver some spooky moments in A Christmas Carol. (Dylan Hewlett/Royal MTC)

Behind him is a solid 19-person all-local supporting cast, which features some nice comic turns from notable Winnipeg performers like Andrea del Campo and Ryan Miller, as well as a downright creepy take on the tortured Marley from Arne MacPherson and some adorable performances by the younger cast members.

They're given a marvellous backdrop to work against, with Gillian Gallow's convincing Victorian set and Judith Bowden's impressively detailed costumes. Scott Henderson gives it all an appropriately moody lighting design (this is, after all, not just a Christmas story, but also a ghost story).

There are some fun special effects, too, including some wire work that sees Scrooge and the spirts soaring into the rafters and the ebullient and earthy Ghost of Christmas Present (a delightful John B. Lowe) shoot fireworks from his staff.

Paterson is backed by a solid 19-person all-local supporting cast, including a delightful turn from John B. Lowe as the Ghost of Christmas Present. (Dylan Hewlett/Royal MTC)

For all of that, though, the production sometimes feels a bit creaky. Pacing in the two-hour show was slow on opening night. There's also the occasional feeling here of dutifully checking off the boxes of a classic and slightly forced Christmas cheer, without always capturing the sense of unbridled joy it could — and ideally, should — have.

Even so, a slightly creaky Christmas Carol still delivers enough holiday charm to melt even the grinchiest heart.

It may not be a Christmas miracle, but it's no humbug either.

A Christmas Carol runs at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's John Hirsch Mainstage until Dec. 16.