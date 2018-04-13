Theatrical uncertainty: Romance, quantum physics blend in intriguing — but not wholly satisfying — play

Uncertainty is at the heart of the play closing the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's Warehouse season.

That's in part because Heisenberg riffs on the German physicist Werner Heisenberg's famous uncertainty principle — which "tells us that there is a fuzziness in nature, a fundamental limit to what we can know about the behaviour of quantum particles," science journalist Alok Jha writes in The Guardian.

And in part because it focuses on the uncertainty of human relationships, and romance in particular.

But in the end, there's also a certain fuzziness to this 2015 play from Simon Stephens (best known as the Tony Award-winning playwright of The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time), which is a strange and strangely meditative look at romance through the lens of an unlikely couple — and the lens of quantum physics.

First, the science. Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, which is actually about the measurement of subatomic particles, is nicely summed up by the manic and entirely unpredictable Georgie Burns (Paula Potosky), a 40-something American living in London.

"If you watch something closely enough, you realize you have no possible way of telling where it's going or how fast it's getting there," Georgie tells Alex Priest (Stephen Russell), a 70-something London-born butcher with whom she unexpectedly, and somewhat inexplicably, falls in love.

The relationship between Alex and Georgie is one of the more curious romances you're likely to find onstage — not just because of the 30-year age difference, but because it's hard to think of two more mismatched characters. (Dylan Hewlett/Royal MTC)

And theirs is one of the more curious romances you're likely to find onstage — not just because of the 30-year age difference, but because it's hard to think of two more mismatched characters.

Georgie is a motor-mouthed free spirit who speaks whatever's at the top of her mind at a mile a minute, and believes in spontaneous gestures like hitting on 75-year-old men in train stations.

Alex, on the other hand, has never married, gone on a vacation or skipped a day writing in his diary.

But Alex, the bastion of predictability, is gradually influenced by Georgie, and she by him — and the more these two unlikely lovers try to get the measure of each other, the more unpredictable their journey together becomes.

All of that works with mixed results in Stephens's play, and director Steven Schipper's carefully measured production of it.

While the relationship between Georgie and Alex is intriguing because it is so odd, we're kept at a certain distance from these characters by their significant flaws. (Dylan Hewlett/Royal MTC)

Potosky has great energy and an appropriately girlish charm as Georgie, but also isn't afraid to embrace the character's less-endearing qualities — notably her bluntness and the fact that she's never quite sure when to just stop talking, as well as the fact that she, by her own admission, is something of a fabricator.

The truth, like many things where Georgie is concerned, is unpredictable, and she frankly comes off as a little unhinged at points.

As Alex, Russell lands the production's biggest laughs with a deadpan delivery, finding comedy in the pained expression Alex often adopts in reaction to Georgie and a bone-dry manner of speech.

That delivery works for much of the play, but feels perhaps a bit overplayed here — Alex's deadpan nature borders on stiffness at points, and mutes some of the sense that Georgie has a real impact on him as a person.

Heisenberg offers a pair of fine performance in an inventive and reflective script, but there's the sense that it never quite lands emotional punch with the certainty it should. (Dylan Hewlett/Royal MTC)

And ultimately, while the relationship between the two is intriguing because it is so odd, we're kept at a certain distance from these characters by their significant flaws. They're not exactly unlikable — but it's hard not to feel that we'd root for them more if we liked them both a bit better, and if the spark between them was a bit more evident.

Schipper's brisk, intermissionless 85-minute production is quiet and thoughtful — sometimes perhaps too much so, and it comes off feeling a bit flat at points. Once again, there's a certain spark that's not quite there.

Perhaps fittingly, I walked out of Heisenberg feeling a bit uncertain about how I felt about what I'd just seen. On the one hand are a pair of fine performance in an inventive and reflective script.

But on the other is the sense that Heisenberg never quite lands emotional punch with the certainty it should.

Heisenberg runs at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre's Tom Hendry Warehouse until April 28.