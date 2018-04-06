Prairie Theatre Exchange's dark comedy not quite a safe bet

On the plus side, the cast recovered beautifully from the unplanned evacuation of the theatre.

On the downside, the rest of the opening night of Fly Me to the Moon, a 2012 Irish comedy closing out Prairie Theatre Exchange's season, was less consistently successful.

The unplanned evacuation Thursday night was courtesy of an ill-timed and persistent fire alarm that went off shortly after the start of the play's second act — and performers Ellen Peterson and Melanie Whyte really did handle the unexpected interruption with sheer professionalism, good grace and humour (along with a nice assist from outgoing PTE artistic director Robert Metcalfe).

But as for the show itself, Fly Me To the Moon never quite felt like it soared to the heights its premise promises.

A pretty good premise it is, too.

Francis (Peterson) and Loretta (Whyte) are home-care workers in post-recession Belfast — two women in low-paying jobs trying to make ends meet, one with an out-of-work husband and the other with a son whose entrepreneurial skills are being put to not-entirely-legal use.

Their luck seems to turn when a Frank Sinatra-loving client unexpectedly dies during one of their visits.

That's a lucky break because of a winning horse-racing ticket he didn't get to cash in due to his untimely demise — and Francis and Loretta, after discovering this, have to navigate the grey areas of the morality of their next steps.

This all offers up the potential for some great dark comedy and at its best, Irish playwright and actor Marie Jones's script delivers on that.

The dark streak in the play includes a pointed, though not overstated, take on what it means to be among the working poor in Ireland (or anywhere, for that matter) and the bad choices people desperate for money will make.

It doesn't dwell on that, though — it's primarily a comedy, and there is some fun in watching the two women cajole and convince each other as they make a series of poor decisions and then scramble to right the situation.

That's also a situation that runs out of steam, though, and becomes repetitive long before the end of the 120-minute show (with intermission — hopefully not extended by a fire alarm at future performances).

Peterson and Whyte work hard to wring the laughs from the script in director Sharon Bajer's production. They do have fine chemistry together, and as the more skittish and uptight of the two women, Whyte in particular finds some good laughs with her horrified facial expressions and the guileless charm she gives Loretta.

On opening night, though, the pacing often felt like it was struggling to reach high gear and laughs didn't land with the punch they should have. There seems to be a certain musicality in the Irish rhythms of Jones's script that never quite clicked here.

Fly Me to the Moon offers up some good chuckles, but it doesn't land the consistent big laughs it might — and it falls short of playing among the stars.

Fly Me to the Moon runs at Prairie Theatre Exchange until April 22.