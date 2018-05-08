No false notes in sharp production of thoughtful, funny musical Falsettos

Love, family dynamics, masculinity, the AIDS crisis and a bar mitzvah — Falsettos is a musical that certainly covers a lot of territory.

And the 1992 musical — which closes Winnipeg Jewish Theatre's 30th season in a co-production with Dry Cold Productions — certainly takes its sweet time covering all that ground, with an unfortunately bloated 165-minute (with intermission) running time.

Impressively, though, in spite of that it remains entertaining, stimulating and engaging.

William Finn and James Lapine's musical is actually two earlier one-act musicals stitched together, set in America between 1979 and 1981 — as the funky '70s give way to the Reagan era — centred around Marvin (played by the golden-voiced Ryan Kelly) and his unusual family dynamic.

Marvin has left his wife, Trina (Laura Olafson), and son, Jason (Keenan Lehmann), to find bliss with his lover, Whizzer (Justin Stadnyk), a beautiful man but one with whom Marvin doesn't seem to have much in common.

Before long, Marvin's psychiatrist, Mendel (Ari Weinberg) develops a more-than-professional interest in Trina, complicating the family dynamic.

Thrown into the mix in the second act are "the lesbians next door," Charlotte and Cordelia — fun though largely extraneous characters (but played winningly by Donna Fletcher and Paula Potosky).

Left to right: Paula Potosky, Ari Weinberg, Laura Olafson, Donna Fletcher, Justin Stadnyk, Keenan Lehmann and Ryan Kelly in Falsettos. William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning book gives us characters that are relatable mainly for their flaws. (Gary Barringer/Winnipeg Jewish Theatre)

Falsettos is not a narrative-driven musical — the more than three dozen songs in the sung-through show feel like vignettes that come together to paint a layered meditation on family and love, told with an appealing mix of smart comedy and affecting humanity.

Finn and Lapine's Tony Award-winning book gives us characters that are relatable mainly for their flaws. See, for example, Olafson's show-stopping and darkly funny number I'm Breaking Down, in which Trina manically details how close she is to the edge of sanity (one of a few interesting threads that are unfortunately dropped in Falsettos).

A terrific cast

As our central character, Marvin is frequently a difficult protagonist to root for — he's self-centred and can be downright cruel to the people he professes to love (especially Whizzer, played with affable energy by Stadnyk).

There are points here where I found myself treading dangerously close to not caring whether Marvin found true love, but the character's complexity — and Kelly's honest and complex portrayal — kept me engaged in Marvin's story.

He's surrounded by a terrific cast, all of whom sing beautifully. Lehmann, 13, shows a remarkable maturity in his performance as Jason, taking full advantage of the fact the character is far better written than most stage teens.

Weinberg, WJT's artistic director, makes an impressive stage debut with the company he heads up, bringing a gawky charm to Mendel.

Director Mariam Bernstein keeps everything moving at a snappy and well-orchestrated pace. Falsettos races tightly along at a great clip, which helps with its far-too-long running time. (Gary Barringer/Winnipeg Jewish Theatre)

Along with a solid three-person band under musical director Rachel Cameron, the cast does an impressive job with Finn's complicated, though ear-pleasing, music (which, like the musical's book, won him a Tony).

It's got an appealing blend of upbeat, toe-tapping tunes (like the witty opening number, Four Jews in a Room Bitching) and more off-kilter, Sondheimian numbers (Marvin and Whizzer's Thrill of First Love, for example), along with some powerfully moving ballads (like Marvin's second act ode to love, What More Can I Say).

Director Mariam Bernstein keeps everything moving at a snappy and well-orchestrated pace. Falsettos races tightly along at a great clip.

That helps with its far-too-long running time. The nearly three-hour length can be a test of the audience's patience at points, particularly given that there are moments here where the writers could easily have pared back — and it's a puzzle why, in combing their earlier one-acts, they didn't.

For the patient, though, Falsettos sings sweetly with a funny and thoughtful look at family, love and loss.

Winnipeg Jewish Theatre/Dry Cold Productions' Falsettos runs at the Berney Theatre (123 Doncaster St.) until May 13.