The Scrum: Oct. 13, 2017

Air Date: Oct 13, 2017 5:52 PM CT

The Scrum: Oct. 13, 20174:32

CBC's Bartley Kives and Kristin Annable talk climate change and intersection change.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

Chance of rain showers or flurries

7°C

Sunday

Cloudy

11°C

Monday

Sunny

16°C

Tuesday

Sunny

18°C

Wednesday

Sunny

14°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage