The Scrum: March 16, 2018
Air Date: Mar 16, 2018 6:26 PM CT
CBC reporters Sean Kavanagh and Bartley Kives talk about Manitoba's new budget and everything that's happened in city and provincial politics this week.
New Windsor Park Library opens its doors
Architects Hélio Rodrigues and David Penner say the City of Winnipeg wanted to make the building more accessible. The old building had two levels, the new building is all one floor.
Manitoba foster care operator faces troubling allegations
A Manitoba foster care operator is facing troubling allegations that raises the question: Are high-risk kids properly being taken care of, particularly in a system where many of them are Indigenous? Perhaps even more troubling than the issue itself is that getting an answer from the government is proving almost impossible.
CBC Investigates
Former foster home operators accused in lawsuit of inappropriate discipline, letting kids use drugs
Court documents accuse Specialized Foster Homes of inappropriate care, putting kids at risk
Terrorism Trial
Former Winnipegger convicted of terror gets 45-year sentence in New York court
Found guilty in September of conspiring to murder Americans, using a weapon of mass destruction
PASTOR
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day