The projections are in — the future of journalism is digital.

That's the outlook at Red River College where the student paper The Projector has moved to an online-only format.

"I think it's necessary. I would prefer to be able to still print once in a while but the fact of the matter is it just wasn't practical anymore," said Erik Pindera, the editor-in-chief and a Creative Communications student.

After about half a century, the bi-weekly paper had its last print edition shared on campus last week.

Pointing to an attack at the RRC's Roblin Centre in January, Pindera said it was becoming too difficult to report on the news that mattered to students in the print format published every two weeks.

"[It was] kind of disheartening considering we were supposed to be the breaking news source of the school," he said.

Moving online also gives The Projector better access to its intended readers, he said adding the paper has lower readership than The Uniter and The Manitoban, the other student publications in Winnipeg. Without the extra costs associated with printing, Pindera said he hopes they can put resources toward reaching out to students and staff at RRC.

"Because we won't have to focus on getting advertisers we can try and create content that is more relevant to a younger audience and is new when it needs to be new," he said.

The Projector's legacy reaches back to the 1960s and has been felt throughout the country said James Turner, a journalism instructor at RRC.

"There have been so many great journalists in Manitoba that have gone through The Projector and been editors or in charge of the paper in some way," he said.

"You can go through the mast heads over the years and sort of pick out names that have gone to prominent careers in journalism."

However, the paper is predicting the days of the printing press are gone. To keep its legacy going into the future, there was a realization the paper needed to make some changes and that meant looking online, Turner added.

"When you look at the racks of papers that are left stuck on the rack after a two-week cycle… what we noticed was that maybe we could do more to try and reach people where they are at," he said.

That means a strategy that involves digital breaking news, tapping into social media and live-streaming campus news that is important to students.

"What I'm super excited about is being able to do things like live streaming from Rebel sports matches, from board of governor meetings, from student association meetings, things like that. Things that will really allow students to inform the audience in real time what is going on here," he said.

"In today's environment, there's just no real excuse for it."