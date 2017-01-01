Thousands of people made their way down to The Forks for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

It was a mild evening for family, friends and fun. People reflected on 2016 and celebrated the ringing in of 2017 and the launch of #Canada150 — a national program marking 150 years of Canada's Confederation.

NYE Winnipeg

The fireworks took the skies at 8 p.m. and at midnight. (CBC)

Bands played music while people began skating early on Saturday.The younger revellers were able to watch a fireworks show at 8 p.m. at the Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year's Eve #Canada150 event.

The main show, with double the fireworks from the previous year, filled the sky with sparkle and light at midnight.  

NYE Winnipeg

People smiled watching the fireworks show at The Forks on New Year's Eve. (CBC)