Thousands of people made their way down to The Forks for their New Year's Eve celebrations.
It was a mild evening for family, friends and fun. People reflected on 2016 and celebrated the ringing in of 2017 and the launch of #Canada150 — a national program marking 150 years of Canada's Confederation.
Bands played music while people began skating early on Saturday.The younger revellers were able to watch a fireworks show at 8 p.m. at the Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year's Eve #Canada150 event.
The main show, with double the fireworks from the previous year, filled the sky with sparkle and light at midnight.