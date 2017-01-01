Thousands of people made their way down to The Forks for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

It was a mild evening for family, friends and fun. People reflected on 2016 and celebrated the ringing in of 2017 and the launch of #Canada150 — a national program marking 150 years of Canada's Confederation.

The fireworks took the skies at 8 p.m. and at midnight. (CBC)

Bands played music while people began skating early on Saturday.The younger revellers were able to watch a fireworks show at 8 p.m. at the Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year's Eve #Canada150 event.

The main show, with double the fireworks from the previous year, filled the sky with sparkle and light at midnight.