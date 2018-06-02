New audition process at The Forks prevents talented people from applying for licences, busker says

A local busker says a new process for auditioning for a licence to perform at The Forks is unintentionally excluding some performers.

Isaac Girardin says The Forks used a new process this year that required those hoping to busk at the Winnipeg tourist destination to send in their audition by video.

"It's not a particularly effective form of auditions for buskers like human statues or painters, and just the transparency is not there," he said, adding he's been busking at The Forks for a few years and performing his circus act for many more.

"A lot of the rejected buskers received absolutely no feedback," he said. "Even in previous years where there were some criticisms, at least we knew where to improve."

The Forks used to hold an audition event yearly, generally over a weekend, to allow people to try out on stage in front of an audience. If they passed the audition, they would gain a busking licence, allowing them to perform at a number of "busk stops" scattered around the national historic site.

Girardin went through the video audition process and said while he was accepted, many regulars were not.

"A lot of long-time, highly experienced buskers, people with 10, 20 years of experience have been completely cut," he said. "They're feeling betrayed. I mean at the end of the day, we are doing this for free [for] The Forks. We have very minimal cost."

He said he knows some who didn't audition because of the new process.

More auditions

The process was changed this year to allow more people to audition, said Chelsea Thomson, spokesperson for The Forks.

"We were getting an increasing number of applicants and so the way we were doing it before no longer allowed us to have this many auditions," said Thomson.

"We wanted to open it up to as many people as possible."

This year, The Forks outsourced the adjudication to a jury from Manitoba Music, a local industry association representing hundreds of local musicians.

We've heard from those that didn't receive a busk pass this year that they're disappointed. - Chelsea Thomson, The Forks North Portage Partnership

Thomson said the jury was made up of musicians, producers and industry people who were there to "scout great entertainment."

She said they did receive feedback from people who weren't granted a licence.

"We've heard from those that didn't receive a busk pass this year that they're disappointed."

The Forks considers buskers part of the draw of the site, and Thompson said they provide a list of those who busk at the site to local groups and non-profits who are searching for entertainment every year.

"We even find that a lot of people audition to specifically be on that list," she said.

"Some of our buskers have gone on to perform for events like Canada Day or Kidsfest and things like that. So it's important to us to showcase the local talent that we have and it's listed on our website."

This is the first time the program has undergone such a dramatic change, said Thomson, adding The Forks will consider any feedback.

"Anytime we do something new we'd always review our process and make any changes that we see are necessary."