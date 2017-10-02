An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after a French mastiff named Boomer was shot and killed during a break-in at a home near Teulon, Man., last week.

RCMP say a man entered the rural residence through the window around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 26, and went through the home gathering items, including five firearms.

As he made his way through the home, he encountered the family dog, police said in a news release.

Boomer tried to run away but the intruder shot him three times with a firearm that didn't belong to the homeowner, the release states.

"That was something that the family was pretty clear on, was that Boomer was trying to get away. He wasn't confronting the individual," said Tara Seel, a spokesperson for the RCMP, adding the dog's injuries were consistent with being shot while fleeing.

Boomer's owner arrived home as the man left with the stolen goods, including the firearms, which have since been recovered, police said.

Seel said the family has small children and the incident was "traumatic."

She hopes any public support they get by sharing their story will help them heal.

"Just knowing that you have that support, that people out there are thinking about you and sending you good thoughts — sometimes that can be a really healing part of the process for a victim," she said.

Suspect charged, in custody

The homeowner called RCMP immediately and police tracked the intruder down. A police dog found the firearms as well, the release adds.

An 18-year-old from Peguis, Man., was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, breaking and entering with intent, breaking and entering to steal a firearm and injuring or endangering an animal.

He remains in custody.