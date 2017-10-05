Three people were hurt after a teenager driver who police say was texting slammed into a parked pickup truck in southern Manitoba.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Road 33 W., just southwest of Morden, Man., in the Rural Municipality of Stanley.

The truck was pulled to the shoulder so the occupants could track down a donkey that had escaped a pen, according to RCMP.

They were about to get back inside the truck after returning the animal to its corral when the driver of the truck saw a car coming along the country road at high speed, RCMP said.

The truck's driver tried to get the attention of the driver of the car and indicate to him to slow down and move over, but the car struck the back of the pickup truck.

The impact had so much force it made the truck swing out, hitting the 17-year-old passenger, who was standing next to it.

He was thrown into the ditch and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The 47-year-old man who was driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver of the car, who is facing numerous charges, also suffered minor injuries. Police say he was texting and driving at the time of the crash and had a suspended licence.

"Distracted driving can have very serious consequences," said RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel.

"When you are driving, your sole focus should be on the task at hand. Driving is a big enough challenge that it should occupy your full attention."