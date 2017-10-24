A judge will begin hearing testimony Tuesday in the trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Amsel, 51, was arrested in July 2015 after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two law firms. Two of the bombs were safely detonated, but a third seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Amsel is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives offences.

Last month, Judge Tracy Lord rejected a defence motion to toss out a DNA warrant that helped secure Amsel's arrest.

Amsel is also facing charges in connection with a 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home. No one was injured in that incident.

Judge allows questioning of police officer in Winnipeg letter-bombing case

On Dec. 13, 2013, there was an explosion at the Rural Municipality of St. Clements property of Amsel's ex-wife, Iris, neighbour David Kane previously told CBC.

The Amsels built the home together in the '90s and Iris, who owned the property, continued to live there following their divorce.

Kane said the force of the blast knocked him to the floor of his home.

"I was reading a good novel, and something rocked my world and literally threw me onto the floor," he said.

"There was a blackening around the window of the garage, and the window of the garage was blown out."

RCMP said there was no physical evidence or information at the time linking any suspect, including Amsel, to the explosion.

Guido Amsel's attempted murder trial begins Tuesday (Facebook)

Court documents suggest Amsel and his ex-wife went through a bitter, drawn out divorce that included allegations of theft and impersonation.

According to documents, the couple married in Germany in November 1988, separated in January 2003 and divorced in August 2004.

They owned a numbered company involved in automotive repair. The couple initially split shares in the company — Amsel later bought out his ex-wife — and Amsel was ordered to pay $500 a month in child support. That payment was later changed to $583 a month starting in November 2013.

Winnipeg mail bomb targets were 3 women

Guido Amsel went through bitter, lengthy divorce, court records show

In a 2010 affidavit, Amsel accused his ex-wife of moving $3 million from the company into a secret bank account prior to their divorce being finalized. Amsel alleged that the company struggled financially until they separated, then started to make money.

Following his arrest, Amsel had trouble securing a local lawyer to defend him. Later, he unsuccessfully argued that an out-of-province judge should be brought in to hear his bail review.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal ruled there must be "serious and compelling grounds" to assign a judge from outside Manitoba, and the accused must prove "institutional bias" to disqualify an entire court.