Terry Adam Courchene is believed to be in Winnipeg or northeast of the city in Fort Alexander, where Sagkeeng First Nation is based. (RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 37-year-old man who is wanted on several charges.

Terry Adam Courchene has outstanding charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.

He is believed to be in Winnipeg or northeast of the city in Fort Alexander, where Sagkeeng First Nation is based.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-367-2222.