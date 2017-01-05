Two days after a fire drove her and dozens of others out of their Winnipeg apartment building, Sondra Oppedisano said she's homesick, upset and searching for where to go next.

Oppedisano, along with her husband and their 15-year-old son, have been sleeping at her parents' house since a fire forced the evacuation of a St. Anne's Road apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

But with her parents, two other guests and a dog in the home, Oppedisano says her family can't stay there much longer.

"They're just two seniors with, you know, small incomes," she said. "We have very little space. I'm just kind of on the couch right now and trying to figure out where to go next."

Oppedisano and her family lived in one of the building's 54 suites that were evacuated on Tuesday. Her cats are still living in her suite there, she said.

The City of Winnipeg says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Oppedisano said she's upset with Sussex Realty, the company that manages the property. Her family already paid January's rent, and they don't have much left for additional housing costs.

She says if they had that money, they could go get a hotel room and take some of the stress off.

Oppedisano wants Sussex to refund her January's rent, or count her money as rent at a later month once repairs are done and she's back in the building.

"I am praying that it's not going to take that long, because I'm already sick of not being home. I'm very homesick and I really want to be with my cats," she said.

"I don't know what we're going to do. I hope they get this fixed quickly."

CBC has reached out to Sussex Realty for comment.

Should be compensated for rent

Laura Gowerluk, director of the Residential Tenancies Branch, said tenants in situations like Oppedisano's should check their tenant's insurance, which will likely include coverage for temporary living expenses.

While they can't live in the building, she said tenants should be in touch with their landlords to figure out what to do with the rent they've already paid.

"With respect to their rent, for the time that they are unable to live in the building, there will need to be arrangements made to compensate the tenant for that rent money, so either crediting future rent or refunding the rent," Gowerluk said.

She said there's no generally accepted reasonable timeline for tenants to get back into their buildings after events like a fire, but tenants do have the right to choose not to come back if they find other accommodation in the meantime where they'd like to stay permanently.