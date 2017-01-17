Temperatures continue to warm on Tuesday in southern Manitoba

Air Date: Jan 16, 2017 5:18 PM CT

Temperatures continue to warm on Tuesday in southern Manitoba0:54

There wind will pick up throughout the day.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

1°C

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

4°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

0°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

0°C

Sunday

Chance of flurries

-3°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage