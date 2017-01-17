Temperatures continue to warm on Tuesday in southern Manitoba
Air Date: Jan 16, 2017 5:18 PM CT
There wind will pick up throughout the day.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
1°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
4°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
0°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Sunday
Chance of flurries
-3°C
-
Blind cross-country skiers hit the trails
0:45
Warm weather over the weekend meant it was time for the first ski of 2017 for a group of five blind and vision-impaired Manitobans.
-
Derksen family prepares for a second trial
2:37
Wilma, Cliff and Syras Derksen talk about what they want the public to know going into the second trial of the man accused of killing Candace Derksen more than 30 years ago.
