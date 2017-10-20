Beautiful hot and sunny fall weather saw high temperature records broken across southern Manitoba Friday including in Winnipeg.

The mercury hit 24.3 C Winnipeg by 4 p.m., according to numbers from Environment Canada, bettering the previous record of 23.9 C set back in 1958. Warm weather records were also set in Berens River, Carberry, Carman, Dauphin, Deerwood, George Island, Morden, Oak Point, Pinawa, Portage la Prairie, Roblin, Sprague, Swan River, Wasagaming, and Victoria Beach.

Sprague was the hotspot in Manitoba with a recorded temperature of 27.1 C at 4 p.m., beating their previous Oct. 20 high of 15.7 C set in 1993. Both Oak Point and Deerwood also beat their previous records for the day by in and around the double digit mark.

"When we see temperatures that are 10 degrees higher than normal, it's significant and we start talking about that, but this is really significant because we've broken a record in Winnipeg for this date that is 59 years old," said CBC Manitoba meteorologist, John Sauder.

"Some of these records broken today are only from 2003 and 2004 … but in Winnipeg we've been keeping records for over 140 years so to see one broken, it's pretty significant."

Sauder says Friday's warm weather was caused by a large upper ridge of high pressure that's been over the south eastern prairies for the last week.

Unfortunately he advises Manitobans not to get too used to the balmy weather.

"Once that upper ridge starts to breakdown and move off to the east and to the south, we're going to see a bit of a reality check — we're going to see a return to normal next week," he says, adding the normal temperature in Winnipeg for Oct. 20 is 8 C.

"The weekend will be above normal but not quite this warm — I don't think we'll see records broken — we'll be in the 15-17 C range for Saturday and Sunday," said Sauder.

"By the end of next week we'll be looking at single digit highs and struggling to get past about 6 C."