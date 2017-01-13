I know it has been freezing and everything is terrible, but Saturday is going to bring warm weather, so you should celebrate Friday night with dancing and seeing bands and listening to comedians.

We're kind of having some weird weekends in the lead up to Big Fun and RAW: Almond, but this is a good time to go out and see things you like without being smushed up against one million well-dressed people.

WHAT: MUSIC – Viewing Party with European Vacation

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Handsome Daughter at 61 Sherbrook St.

Cost: $10

Winnipeg band Viewing Party is releasing an EP at the Handsome Daughter Friday night, which would be worth stopping in for.

They do kind of a glam-indie-pop-punk thing mixed with audio tracks that are not music. There's probably a name for that, but to be honest with you, I don't even know what it is.

Anyway, they have an EP to share with the world, and they have planned a very nice little lineup to go with that.

European Vacation and Tent Rentals are playing with them, and if you miss a European Vacation show, you are doing yourself a great disservice.

Bryn Rieger is a young musical genius who makes the best-sounding stuff. I could not possibly describe it better than he does: "Sad pop-surf and nuanced chorus-y nostalgia, like if Robert Smith listened to too much Dick Dale and had less emotions so he just played Sunday sets on the outskirts of Vegas."

Sad pop-surf is exactly what we need this weekend. Go check it out.

WHAT: DANCE – Nothin' Butt 90s

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $5 before 11 p.m.

If you need to dance because you've had a hard week, Lambo, DJ Co-Op and DJ Hunnicutt will be at the Good Will Friday night playing nothing but '90s music.

These parties usually bring a decent number of people out, but you still have room to dance your heart out to the stuff you used to watch on MuchMusic after school.

I would go later to this one because it probably won't fill up for a bit, unless you're brave and willing to dance with no buffer around you.

WHAT: COMEDY – The Trope Show at Wee Johnny's

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

If you are confused about what this show is based on its name, you are not alone.

Go see Ashley Burdett at The Trope Show Friday night at Wee Johnny's. (Facebook)

It took a bit of research for me to figure this out, but the way it's going to work is each comic will do a standard set, and then another set that plays on different comedy styles.

Melanie Dahling is hosting and Angie St. Mars, Ashley Burdett, John B. Duff, Dan Goldberg, J.D. Renaud, Jared Story, Kyle Bergstresser and Jesse Bercier are all doing sets.

I quite like this lineup, and there are a few folks in there who you won't see super often at open mics and regular nights, so this is a good chance to catch them.

Also, there are $5 drink specials and $7 pizzas, so you really can't go wrong.

Don't show up late or you'll have to stand!

WHAT: FAMILY – Soul on Ice with DJ Co-Op and DJ Hunnicutt

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Under the Canopy at The Forks at 1 Forks Market Rd.

Cost: FREE

DJ Hunnicutt (left) and DJ Co-Op (right) will spin soul music for little skaters and their families at The Forks on Sunday. (Duncan McNairnay)

Sunday is supposed to bring some warmth, so go for a little spin around the canopy with your kids and wave at DJ Co-Op and DJ Hunnicutt for me.

They're back at The Forks this weekend spinning soul for pint-sized skaters and families.

The pair have been doing this for a decade now, so they know how to keep you warm and happy.

Plus, you can watch cute kids bail on ice in their giant snowsuits. What is better than that?

WHAT: KIDS – Mama Cutsworth Family Dance Party

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $5 per person

Mama Cutsworth will be competing with her partner DJ Hunnicutt for your family's attention this weekend. She's hosting a family dance party that's not on ice at the Good Will.

She plays family-friendly stuff that adults and kids will like at safe decibels, and these usually get quite busy.

Sometimes there are bubble machines, and there are always warm drinks.

This time around, there's a theme: It's ocean-related things. And DJ Tanner will be there!

Oh, and you have to be the parent or legal guardian of the kid you are bringing because of the Good Will's alcohol licence, so if you are babysitting a niece or nephew on Sunday, no dice.