The weather is getting cooler so this weekend there's soup, a bunch of film screenings in a cozy theatre and Sunset goose flights at FortWhyte Alive.

Start working now on trying to find tickets to the sold-out Propagandhi show, and if you're looking for a great night of comedy, head to Osborne Village Friday night.

WHAT: COMEDY — WCF's Winnipeg Women

When: Friday, Oct. 6, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Gas Station Arts Centre, 445 River Ave.

Cost: $10

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival has a fantastic lineup at the Gas Station Arts Centre Friday night. It's part of their Comedy All Year series, and there's an all-female lineup for this show.

Erica Sigurdson is hosting and you can see sets from Alex Ateah, Ashley Burdett, Ify Chiwetelu, Angie St. Mars, Kate Schellenberg, Dana Smith, Florence Spence and more!

Keep an eye out for Burdett and Chiwetelu. Chiwetelu is new-ish to the local scene but definitely not new to comedy. She hosts CBC's Now or Never and her standup is fantastic.

Burdett did an incredible job at the Oddblock Comedy Festival, as did Schellenberg, and everyone seems to have new stuff, so this should be a good show.

WHAT: FILM — WNDX Festival of Moving Image

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: $6 to $20 per screening

WNDX is back this weekend with a new lineup of mainly experimental films and performances.

Gwen Trutnau's Hot Anger screens at WNDX on Saturday. (WNDX)

This year, there's work from Kent Monkman, Matthew Rankin, Conor Sweeney, Freya Bjorg Olafson and more.

Their Super 8 competition is back, and there are some dance shows, comedy shows and an animation event to check out.

Experimental film can be a bit intimidating, so CBC's Sara Atnikov has a preview for you here, if you aren't sure what to check out.

WHAT: MUSIC — Propagandhi

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: The Garrick, 330 Garry St.

Cost: $20 (Sold out)

As usual, this Propagandhi show sold out almost immediately, but it's worth trying to score last-minute tickets if you can.

Propagandhi's releasing their LP Victory Lap, and Agassiz and Badpants are also on the bill.

Proceeds from this show are going to the North Point Douglas Women's Centre and the West Central Women's Resource Centre.

They're also taking donations of feminine hygiene products and gently used women's and children's clothing, so bring a few things if you can.

WHAT: NATURE — Sunset goose flights

When: Friday, Saturday or Sunday

Where: FortWhyte Alive

Cost: $5 per person

Sunset goose flights are back at FortWhyte, and you can go check one out for $5.

Sunset goose flights are on at FortWhyte Alive. Go for around 7 p.m.! (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Every year, the wildlife preserve stays open late so you can sit on their docks and watch thousands of geese blacken the sky as they all land on the pond to chill for the night.

Sunset is around 7 p.m. right now, so go for about 6:30 p.m., grab a snack and get a good spot.

FortWhyte is also doing a dinner event this year where you can go for a nice meal inside and then watch the big show afterward. Call in advance if you want tickets to that!

WHAT: MUSIC — Soupstock Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Whitemouth, Man.

Cost: $50 for a festival pass

There's a soup and music festival happening in Whitemouth — about 85 kilometres east of the city — this weekend.

$50 gets you admission, a camping spot and an all-you-can-eat soup buffet.

There are a bunch of bands including Bijoux, Blonde Goth, Cheering for the Bad Guy, Heinrichs Maneuver and more.

There's also a soup competition on Saturday that sounds very democratic.

It might be a bit chilly, but if you're not ready to say goodbye to festival season, this is one of your last chances.