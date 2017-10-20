It'll be unseasonably warm in Winnipeg this weekend, so no one will blame you if you spend your time outside — but there are at least a few good reasons to stay indoors this weekend.

Stand-up comedy for a great cause is on at Wee Johnny's Friday night, the Winnipeg Improv Festival is on at the Gas Station Arts Centre and Annie Baker's The Flick is on at the Rachel Browne Theatre all weekend long.

If you have kids, check out Spooky Science at the University of Manitoba. They have something called "fizzing eyeballs," which should be enough to sell your kids on going. Kids like gross stuff, right?

WHAT: COMEDY — Stand-Up for Art City

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Wee Johnny's has a full night of comedy on Friday with their Stand-Up for Art City fundraiser.

Tim Gray is hosting, John B. Duff is headlining and extremely funny locals Ashley Burdett and Tyler Penner are also on the show.

The extremely funny Pat Thornton will also be featured on this show — which is amazing because cover is only $5.

This is a great way to contribute to Art City — a free drop-in art program for kids in West Broadway — right now.

It's dealing with a funding shortage, and this show is going to donate all its proceeds to them.

Full disclosure: I have some friends who work at Art City and I'm a big fan of the programming they have there, so I think this one is an especially great cause.

WHAT: COMEDY — Winnipeg Improv Festival

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: The Gas Station Arts Centre, 445 River Ave.

Cost: $15

Another option for comedy is at the Gas Station Arts Centre this weekend.

It's hosting the Winnipeg Improv Festival, which has a few days left.

My top pick from the festival is Saturday night's Ghost Stories show.

They're going to have people tell ghost stories and then build improvised shows around them with the festival's ensemble. I think it will be fun.

Winnipeg has a really good group of people doing improv and sketch right now, so go check out a show if you can.

WHAT: MUSIC — Tom Petty tribute at Times Change(d)

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Where: Times Change(d), 234 Main St.

Cost: $15 at the door

There are a pair of tribute shows planned to honour Tom Petty this weekend at Times Change(d).

Times Change(d) is hosting a tribute to Tom Petty this weekend with performances from local musicians. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Local musicians from the Noble Thiefs, SC Mira, SubCity, Bo Legged, Clipwing and more will perform.

The show will happen on what would have been Petty's 67th birthday, and it sounds like it's being planned and produced in a really thoughtful way.

This one is very likely to sell out, so try to get tickets in advance if you can. Advance tickets are also a bit cheaper at $10 apiece.

WHAT: THEATRE — Annie Baker's The Flick

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Rachel Browne Theatre, 211 Bannatyne Ave.

Cost: $15 to $30

Two independent theatre companies are coming together to do the Annie Baker comedy/drama The Flick this weekend.

The Flick, which is about a group of underpaid movie theatre staff, won Baker a Pulitzer in 2014.

George Toles is directing this one, with Ivan Henwood, Aaron Radwanski, Jen Robinson and Thomas Toles performing.

This one is only a short run, so check it out while you can.

WHAT: KIDS — Spooky Science

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Engineering Atrium at the University of Manitoba

Cost: FREE

Folks with kids might want to take the drive out to Fort Garry this weekend for a day of weird science.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids can check out a bunch of science experiments with a Halloween theme — fizzing eyeballs, witches' potions and Dr. Who Dalek hunts.

There will also be a magic show every hour starting at noon and going until 4 p.m.

Kids are welcome to dress up and a bunch of the science experiments are hands-on, so this sounds very cute and fun.

And one more…

WHAT: DANCE — LUSH at Club 200

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 p.m.

Where: Club 200, 190 Garry St.

Cost: $10

If your costume is ready early this year, check out the Halloween dance party at Club 200 on Saturday.

DJ J. Jackson is performing this weekend at Club 200. (Cory Aronec Photography)

Victoria Lush is bringing in DJ J. Jackson to spin.

She hosts monthly dance parties at Club 200, and this one is Barbie Dreamhouse themed.

Costumes aren't mandatory but are encouraged, and DJ J. Jackson says you can expect disco house, pop and queer anthems.

If you go before 11 p.m., cover is only $5!