My top pick this weekend is at Forth, where Lev Snowe is doing a live music video shoot paired with psychedelic lights and fancy cocktails.

If you've got young kids, the Santa Claus Parade is on this weekend, and if you've got slightly older children or are a slightly older child, JimCon is doing a big board game convention all weekend.

Chad Anderson has the market cornered on comedy Friday night, fresh off the Canada, It's Complicated tour.

And last but not least, if you've never been to a drag queen pageant, I strongly recommend checking out Club 200 Friday night.

WHAT: MUSIC — Lev Snowe at Forth

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

Where: Forth, 171 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Lev Snowe is playing a show at Forth on Friday night with Charlie Baby, and there'll be a live music video shoot, so dress cute.

Lev Snowe is headed to California for the winter so this'll be the last show for a little while at least.

The video will be of the live set Friday night, and there'll apparently be lots of lights and plants.

After the show, there'll be a DJ set around midnight.

WHAT: PARTY — Miss Club 200 Pageant

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.

Where: Club 200, 190 Garry St.

Cost: $5

Instead of watching RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix this weekend, go see the real thing at Club 200 Friday night.

The Miss Club 200 Pageant is back Friday night. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

They're crowning a new Miss Club 200, which means a night full of drag, dancing and fun.

Full disclosure: I'm on the judging panel for this one, but having gone to the pageant in previous years, I can say that it's a lot of fun.

The fabulous Breyanna Burlesque is hosting and the outgoing Miss Club 200, Sandi Bay, will be performing, along with the contestants vying for the title.

Drinks are cheap and you have to go early for a table.

WHAT: GAMES — JimCon

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Bronx Park Community Centre, 720 Henderson Hwy.

Cost: $15 to $30

There's a delightfully nerdy convention happening at the Bronx Park Community Centre this weekend.

JimCon is setting up board games for about 500 people.

The annual convention has a huge library of board games that you can play all day and night, along with a bunch of tournaments for people who are very, very into games.

This one is family-friendly and also highly geeky, so it should be a really adorable time.

Also, the venue is accessible, which is always nice.

WHAT: COMEDY — Chad Anderson at Wee Johnny's

You can see Winnipeg comic Chad Anderson perform Friday night at Wee Johnny's. (Greg Locke)

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's, 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: $5

Chad Anderson is doing a headlining set at Wee Johnny's Friday night.

Anderson is finally back in the city after touring with the comedy show Canada, It's Complicated for three months.

He's going to do a full hour, along with shorter sets from Ashley Burdett and Kate Schellenberg.

Andy Noble will be hosting this one!

WHAT: KIDS — Santa Claus Parade

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Portage Avenue from Young Street to Main Street

Cost: FREE

Children who like free candy and bright lights can drag their parents to the Santa Claus Parade this weekend.

The whole thing starts at 5 p.m. at Young Street and Portage Avenue.

If you go a bit early, though, Camerata Nova is singing carols in the Manitoba Hydro building on Portage, and there are a series of "block parties" starting at 4 p.m.

There'll be candy canes, hot chocolate, giant-sized board games, a person dressed up as a giant firefly, snowball throwing and lots of other stuff.

Dress warm and prepare for an extreme amount of traffic — there's a Jets game ending around the same time as the parade starts.