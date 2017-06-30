I feel like it's going to be kind of a weird weekend and not only because Brody Jenner is DJing at a Main Street bar.

There's a huge party at The Forks (the highlight of which will be Faouzia singing with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra), a Canadian-themed comedy show at Wee Johnny's and a Cancon edition of "bands as bands" at The Good Will.

If you need a break from all the Canada Day stuff, the Northern Touch Music Festival is on all weekend and Integrity Foods has pizza on their farm again if you need to take a breather from all the city stuff.

Oh, and Countryfest is on in Dauphin, if that's your thing.

WHAT: MUSIC — Northern Touch Music Festival

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Le Garage and the Park Theatre

Cost: $10 per show

There's a new hip-hop festival in town, and they have two very big showcases this weekend.

Friday's at Le Garage is already sold out, but there are a few tickets still out there for Saturday's at the Park Theatre.

Katrina Van Humbeck, Mal Magorel, Zedone, Phareke, Cypha Diaz, Grand Music Mafia, Malcolm-Jay and Tessa are playing, along with a whole bunch of other people.

The sets are super short — 10 to 30 minutes each — so you're getting to see a ton of artists in a few hours.

I'm very into what's happening in Canadian hip hop and these will be good shows to get acquainted with who is coming up.

This one will be done before 1 a.m. so you might be able to make it back to the Village for a drink before everything shuts down.

WHAT: FEST — Canada 150 at The Forks

When: Saturday, July 1

Where: The Forks at 1 Forks Market Rd.

Cost: FREE

This is going to be a big one.

See Faouzia with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at The Forks on Saturday. (Joey Senft)

There's stuff planned all day all over The Forks site, including a pow wow, live music, fireworks and more.

I keep urging everyone to check out Faouzia, but it's because she's so good.

She's got a set at 10:40 p.m. on the main stage with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra so if you catch only one act, make it her.

If you have a bit more time there, check out Carly Dow, Attica Riots and the Noble Thiefs on the same stage.

There are all the elements of a really fun party here but it is going to be really, really busy. Parking will be scarce, traffic will be heavy and there will be people everywhere.

If that isn't your thing, you might wanna skip this one.

There are also going to be parties in Osborne Village and Assiniboine Park, and there's a national day of action rally at the Legislature, all of which will be at least slightly smaller in scale than The Forks stuff if crowds aren't your scene.

WHAT: COMEDY — Canada Laughs

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave.

Cost: FREE

See Paul Rabliauskas headline a Canada-themed comedy show at Wee Johnny's Saturday night. (April Plett Photography)

Wee Johnny's has a free show Saturday night with Dana Smith, Tim Gray, Melanie Dahling and Paul Rabliauskas headlining.

I feel like it's been too long since I've seen Rabliauskas headline, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he's got.

It's very strange to me that this show is free, so show up early because there probably won't be very many spots by the time 8 p.m. rolls around.

WHAT: MUSIC — Cancon bands as bands

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Good Will at 625 Portage Ave.

Cost: $10

It's been a million years since I sent you to The Good Will, but Atlaas playing Alanis Morissette songs is a must-see, so you have to go.

They're doing another "bands as bands" night on Canada Day, and they're also going to have Sam Singer as Leonard Cohen and Rosebud as Stars.

These shows are usually so high energy and have such a good vibe.

Plus, The Good Will is a bit further away from all the street festivals and big parties so you might be able to avoid the crush of people by going to this one.

Out of town …

WHAT: FOOD — Pizza on a farm

When: Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Integrity Foods farm, north of Riverton, Man.

Cost: $23

If you're a pizza monster and really do not want to deal with closed streets, fireworks and big crowds this weekend, try this farm north of Riverton, which is about 125 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Integrity Foods' pizza nights started up again last weekend, and I have a feeling they'll have plenty of room on Saturday while people are at cabins or checking stuff out downtown.

Look for this sign north of Riverton to find the pizza farm! (Facebook)

This is exactly what it sounds like — pizza made on a farm out of fresh ingredients grown right there.

You place an order, they cook it in a wood-fired oven, hand you the box and then it's pizza time.

They do have lawn chairs and tables, but you can also just bring a blanket and go sit far away from everyone and enjoy your pizza in near-silence.

While you're waiting for food, there are a bunch of trails and animals hanging around the farm you can check out.

You don't need reservations for this one, but you do need a car, as it's about a 90-minute drive from Winnipeg.

Bring your own drinks and salad if you want because they aren't a restaurant, they're a farm that makes pizza.