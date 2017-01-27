I would like to do all of the things on the list this weekend, so I feel pretty confident saying it's a good one.

Big Fun is back for its sixth (whoa!) year, the New Music Festival is back for its 26th this weekend and I think I like both of them equally?

There's also brunch on the river, huskies on the roof of the WAG and a very Winnipeg movie with a very Winnipeg plot at Cinematheque this weekend.

WHAT: MUSIC — Big Fun Festival

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: A bunch of venues

Cost: $75 for a festival pass (less for individual shows)

Big Fun is back so we can all go dance for three days straight and be hung-over and tired late into Sunday!

Orlando Gloom performed at the Handsome Daughter last year at Big Fun and it was the best. Everyone was actually smiling like that woman on the left. And we were all holding our jackets too because it was cold and slushy. (Steve Louis/Courtesy Big Fun Festival)

The lineup seems kind of different this year, and the shows seem to be organized a bit differently too. My top pick is the Manitoba Music showcase Friday night at the Good Will with Micah Visser, Joanne Pollock and Ponteix. The afternoon show with Lev Snowe on Sunday looks good too.

All the usual venues are involved again this year, so you're basically just guaranteed a good show if you stop by the Good Will, Handsome Daughter or the West End Cultural Centre this weekend.

Oh, and there's a good party at the Sherb Friday night with 3Peat!

WHAT: FILM — Lovesick at Cinematheque

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Cinematheque at 100 Arthur St.

Cost: $10

The very Winnipeg movie Lovesick is showing at Cinematheque this weekend.

It's about a 33-year-old dude who still loves his ex (who is engaged to someone else! Bummer!). But fortunately for him, he meets another beautiful woman who doesn't seem to mind that he's obsessed with his ex, and he ends up liking the new woman lots too.

If you don't know a Winnipeg man in his 30s who has lived this exact plotline, you're in the minority.

Anyway, it was shot in Winnipeg, directed by local filmmaker Tyson Caron and stars Jessica Paré, Ali Tataryn, Jacob Tierney and Jay Baruchel, who this time around gets to be the much-maligned new boyfriend (an actual role reversal from the recently dumped sad guy he plays in Man Seeking Woman).

I would go check it out on the basis that Baruchel plays an unlikable character in it and that should be fun to watch.

Oh, and the Globe and Mail described Paré's performance as the ex as "somewhat drippy," which I don't understand but can't stop laughing at so let's all try to get to the bottom of it.

WHAT: MUSIC — Winnipeg New Music Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Centennial Concert Hall at 555 Main St.

Cost: $25 per show or $89 for a festival pass

The Winnipeg New Music Festival is back with a really impressive diversity of performers and composers this year.

Friday, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Maryem Hassan Tollar and throat singer Tiffany Ayalik will perform as part of Christos Hatzis's piece Syn-Phonia: Migration Patterns. It'll the first time the work has ever been played publicly.

There will also be works by Meredith Monk and Farangis Nurulla-Khoja.

Meanwhile, artist Robert Pasternak will be doing a live painting that will be projected on stage, which will apparently involve 3D glasses.

Saturday, Meredith Monk is performing, and Border Crossings is launching their latest.

Both days there will be a lot happening with after-parties, post-concert panels and a bunch of art installations.

Art City is also doing a cool thing where they're giving a car from the junkyard a new paint job, inviting people at the shows this weekend to help and then handing it over to be used as a percussion instrument in a live performance next weekend.

There's too much going on at this festival, so make time for some of it if you can!

WHAT: FOOD — Brunch at RAW:almond

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: RAW:almond on the Red River near The Forks

Cost: $38

RAW:almond is up and running and serving food again on the frozen Red River, and it's actually not totally out of the realm of possibility to get in for some food.

Clementine and the Tallest Poppy are collaborating on a brunch served at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This is mainly sold out, but there are some seats available for people who walk or skate up.

The whole thing is $38 and that includes all the extra stuff like taxes, tip and the coffee.

Alcohol is extra, but based on my experience going for brunch on the river at –30 C, you will want to budget for it.

WHAT: KIDS — Arctic Chill Out at the WAG

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Winnipeg Art Gallery at 300 Memorial Blvd.

Cost: $20 per family

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is opening up their rooftop Sunday so you can build a snow fort with your kids and play with Siberian huskies.

Huskies like these two adorable doofuses will be on the roof of the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Sunday waiting for you to come pet them!

Inside, Christine Gordon-Tootoo and Duncan Mercredi will read stories.

There will also be bannock, art-making and a scavenger hunt.

The $20 admission fee also gets you access to all the exhibits, so you could really spend a lot of time at the WAG on Sunday enjoying art, learning stuff and petting cute dogs.